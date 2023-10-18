Bengal school job case: ED sleuths reach hospital to get health updates of Sujay Bhadra

Kolkata, Oct 18 The investigating officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday suddenly arrived at the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital to get the health updates of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

Sources aware of the development said that what has kept the ED sleuths wondering are the reasons for Bhadra remaining admitted at the said hospital even after two months since he underwent bypass surgery in August.

Since all this time, sources added, the central agency sleuths could not conduct fresh questioning of Bhadra, especially as regards to the corporate entity linked to him whose name surfaced in course of investigation in the school job case, for all this time.

This, according to sources, was hampering further and speedy progress in investigation in the matter and hence the investigating official of ED decided to directly reach the hospital and get the details of his health updates. Incidentally, the Calcutta High Court has recently directed the central agency to wind up the investigation process in the school job case by December 31 this year.

Although the bypass surgery of Bhadra was conducted at a private hospital in Kolkata, after being released from there he was transferred to S.S.K.M. and since then the central agency sleuths could not have a single chance of questioning him.

To recall, Bhadra, a key accused in the school job case and a close confidant of a number of politically influential persons in West Bengal, was arrested by the ED sleuths on May 30 this year after a marathon interrogation for 12 hours at the agency’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

In July this year, ED filed a charge sheet where they named Bhadra as involved in the case. In the 7,600- page charge sheet, with the principal charge sheet being of 125 pages, the central agency sleuths have detailed on how Bhadra collected the proceeds in the case and then diverted the same through different channels.

In the charge sheet, the ED has detailed that as many as 100 bank accounts were used by Bhadra and his close associates in diverting the proceeds through the hawala route.

--IANS

