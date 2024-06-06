Bengal school job case: ED tracks additional properties worth crores linked to Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata, June 6 Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials investigating the multi-crore cash-for- school job case in West Bengal have been able to track six additional properties linked to former state education minister and ex-Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

A source in the know of the things said that all these six properties worth crores of rupees are located at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Of the six properties, five are plots of land and one is a house.

According to sources, while the properties are in the names of different associates of Chatterjee, money-trails indicate that the funds provided for the purchase of those properties came from various sources directly linked to Chatterjee.

The house at Bolpur is registered in the name of Chatterjee's erstwhile close associate, Arpita Mukherjee.

The ED has so far confiscated cash and assets worth Rs 365.50 crore in the course of investigation in the school job case, which included primary, secondary and higher secondary teachers besides teaching and non-teaching staff in Group C and Group D categories.

According to sources, the ED officials are of the opinion that whatever has been confiscated so far is only a small portion of the ill-gotten proceeds in the school job case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor