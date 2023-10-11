Bengal school job case: ED’s new assistant director questioning Rujira Banerjee

Kolkata, Oct 11 Mukesh Kumar, the newly appointed assistant director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal, was questioning Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case.

Kumar is in-charge of all the money laundering related cases in the state.

Over four hours have passed and her integration in the matter at ED’s office at central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata is on.

Rujira Banerjee arrived at the ED's office in the central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake sharp at 11.57 a.m. After the initial formalities of filling up a form, the interrogation process started.

Sources said that besides Mukesh Kumar, a female officer of the ED was also present in the room where Rujira Narula Banerjee’s interrogation was taking place, sources said. The entire interrogation process was being video-recorded.

Mukesh Kumar as the assistant director has taken over the charge of investigation in all money laundering related cases in West Bengal after his predecessor Mithilesh Kumar Mishra was replaced following an order of Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha. The court directed that Mishra will not be able to be part of any investigation in the matter in West Bengal.

This is for the time Rujira Banerjee was being questioned in connection with the case. Earlier, she was questioned by the ED sleuths in connection with the multi-crore coal smuggling case.

It is learnt that she was summoned on Wednesday to question her on her role as the erstwhile director of a corporate entity whose name surfaced in the course of central agency investigation in the school job case.

This year, Abhishek Banerjee has faced two interrogations, one by CBI and the other by ED, in connection with the school job case. In both the cases, he described the outcome of the interrogation as zero or even negative.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor