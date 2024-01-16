Bengal school job case: Lack of govt nod may delay trial process against some key accused

Kolkata, Jan 16 The beginning of the trial process against some key accused in the cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal might be delayed because of the lack of necessary state government approval regarding those officials of the state education department who are currently in judicial custody.

Sources said that although the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the school job case, has submitted its charge sheet at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the matter, officially the court could not accept that charge sheet.

This is because though a number of officials attached with the state government offices like that of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSEB) were named as accused in the charge sheet, the necessary approvals from the state government behind their arrests were not attached with it.

Sources said that despite repeated reminders to the state government, the necessary approval from the latter is yet to reach the office of CBI.

Explaining the legal complexities in the matter, senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court Kaushik Gupta said that despite the investigation being carried out following a direction of the Calcutta High Court; the beginning of the trial process will require approvals of arrest from the state government for those government officials who had been named as accused in the charge sheet.

However, some other legal brains in the state feel that in this process the beginning of the trial process can be delayed for some time but cannot be held back for an indefinite period. “After a reasonable time, the investigating agency can apprise the Calcutta High Court about the reluctance of the state government to give the approval and then act as per the next directions of the court,” a city-based legal expert said.

