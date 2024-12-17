Bengal school job case: Prime accused shown arrested by CBI

Kolkata, Dec 17 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) showed Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal as arrested on Tuesday and presented him online at a special court in Kolkata.

On December 6, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta Court granted conditional bail to Bhadra in the case registered in the matter against him, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case.

After getting bail in the case registered by ED, Bhadra approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court for anticipatory bail in apprehending his arrest by CBI.

However, on December 16, the division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth rejected his plea for anticipatory bail plea by Bhadra’s counsel.

Earlier, Bhadra skipped the appearance thrice and hence CBI was unable to show him as arrested, since unless an accused is presented at any court through production warrant, he or she cannot be shown as arrested.

However, on Tuesday CBI ensured his online presence following which the central agency officials could finally show him as arrested.

On Monday, the judge of the special court made a significant observation about the event of Bhadra skipping the appearances at the court.

“I will see to it how his physical presence at the court can be ensured. Since the very first day, the CBI has been seeking his custody. But that was not possible because he could not be physically presented to the court. But the CBI cannot be held responsible for what has happened during the last few days. The court is watching everything,” the judge of the special court observed.

