Bengal school job case: Prime accused Sujay Bhadra admitted to ICU again with chest pain

Kolkata, Aug 23 Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal, was admitted to ICU unit of a state-run hospital here after he complained of a renewed chest-pain, sources said on Wednesday.

Bhadra had recently undergone bypass surgery and was recovering fast. However, sources aware of the development claimed that he complained of renewed chest pain on Tuesday night and the doctors without taking any risk decided to get him admitted to the ICU.

Incidentally, on Tuesday morning only the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials completed their marathon 19-hour raid at four places linked to

Bhadra.

The central agency sleuths also faced the ire of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday for their renewed activities in the state.

According to sources, during the marathon raid and search operations, the probe officials seized paper-documents of around 1,000 pages, relating to transaction details of the two companies linked to Bhadra.

Recently, the ED had submitted a charge sheet at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the city where it claimed that Bhadra used the bank accounts of his daughter and son-in-law for diverting ill-gotten proceeds in the school job case. He also invested around Rs 2.5 crore for purchasing a luxurious flat in the name of his son-in-law Debrup Chattopadhyay at a posh colony in South Kolkata.

In the charge sheet, the ED detailed how Bhadra with the help of a reported city-based chartered accountant had artificially pumped up the share price of a particular company from the price of Rs 10 a share to that of Rs 440 a share.

--IANS

