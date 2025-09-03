Bengal school job case: Transactions in Jiban Krishna Saha's bank account under ED scanner

Kolkata, Sep 3 Multiple transactions made in a particular bank account of Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha during 2019 - 2020 are currently under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.

The transactions were from the bank accounts of four different individuals, with all being inward remittances.

Sources aware of the development said that around Rs 44 lakh was credited from those four other bank accounts to the particular bank account of Saha during the period under review.

Saha, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Burwan Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was arrested on August 25 in connection with the school job case, and he is currently in judicial custody.

ED officials have also secured the names of the holders of these four accounts from which these fictitious inward remittances to the particular bank account of Saha were made.

Sources aware of the development said the maximum inward remittance was made in phases from a bank account owned by two individuals, named Pranay Chandra Biswas and Dipak Ghosh, at Rs 12 lakh each, followed by one Sanjit Monal at Rs 11.50 lakh and Rana Mondal at Rs 8 lakh.

ED sleuths, sources said, are now trying to track the real identities and the whereabouts of these four individuals who deposited such huge amounts in different phases in a particular bank account of Saha.

The central agency officials doubt that the four individuals acted as the collection agents of Saha in the alleged school-job scam.

ED officials have already started sending notices of interrogation to candidates who reportedly paid money to Saha for getting jobs in government schools of West Bengal.

According to ED sources, Saha took money from 75 people for providing jobs.

Sources said that in the first batch, 20 such candidates have been summoned for interrogation next week at ED's central government office (CGO) complex in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Already, the name of a middleman in the matter has surfaced.

However, it is to be found how much money the middlemen took and how much Saha received.

The sources said that the candidates paid Rs 7 lakh each, with one particular middleman involved.

