Bengal school job case verdict by Calcutta HC Bench on Monday

Kolkata, April 20 A Special Division Bench of Calcutta High Court will pronounce its verdict in the case related to irregularities in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in government schools by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Monday.

Following a direction by the Supreme Court, the Special Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi had been hearing the matters relating to irregularities in recruitments of secondary and higher secondary teachers as well as non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories, done by WBSSC.

Although the hearing in the matter concluded on March 20, the Division Bench had kept the verdict on reserve as on date.

However, a notification has been finally issued by the Calcutta High Court claiming that the much-awaited verdict in the case will be pronounced on Monday.

On the last day of hearing on March 20, Justice Basak made two important observations.

The first observation was that there was nothing good in the entire recruitment process.

His second observation was that recruitments had been made in excess of the vacant posts and those extra appointments need to be terminated.

