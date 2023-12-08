Bengal school job scam case: Hospital shifts Sujay Bhadra to ICU as ED sleuths arrive

Kolkata, Dec 8 The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) arriving at the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital on Friday to shift Sujay Krishna Bhadra to Centre-run ESI hospital for the purpose of conducting medical tests required for his voice sampling in Bengal school job scam case faced major disappointment.

On arrival at S.S.K.M. on Friday morning, the hospital authorities informed the central agency sleuths that Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi- crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, had to be shifted from his cabin to ICU Thursday night after he complained of chest pain.

The development has posed further uncertainties towards Bhadra’s shifting to the ESI hospital and also a major disappointment for the ED sleuths who arrived at S.S.K.M. on Friday morning along with a sophisticated ambulance with them for the purpose of shifting.

Till the time the report was filed, ED officials had been discussing with the S.S.K.M. authorities and the medical team there over the evolving situation.

Recently the S.S.K.M. authorities informed the ED that Bhadra was also under the treatment of a psychiatrist.

The process of conducting his voice sampling test had been facing several hurdles since the time he had been admitted at S.S.K.M. since his bypass surgery. Although earlier too the ED sleuths went to S.S.K.M. for that purpose, the hospital authorities did not allow them to go ahead with that on medical grounds.

Finally, ED got the permission from a special court in Kolkata to shift Bhadra to ESI Hospital for the purpose of medical examination required to be done before the voice sampling test.

The voice sampling test has become imperative considering that a division bench of the Calcutta High Court has recently directed ED to wind up its investigation in the school job case by December 31.

Sources said that besides consulting with the S.S.K.M. authorities, the central agency sleuths are also in touch with their legal brains to decide over their next course of action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor