Bengal school jobs case: CBI to collect voice samples of accused Sujay Bhadra on Jan 29

Kolkata, Jan 22 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will collect the voice samples of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, on January 29.

Sources said that Bhadra's voice samples were to be collected on Tuesday.

But that was not possible since he failed to be present at a special court in Kolkata on Tuesday because of his medical complications.

Thereafter, the special court judge fixed January 29 as the next date for CBI to collect Bhadra's voice samples.

The special court Judge also directed that Bhadra be present at the court on that day.

Although Bhadra secured bail in the school job case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the irregularities, he could not come out of the bars as the CBI arrested him in the same case.

Earlier, ED sleuths also collected voice samples of Bhadra.

The trial process in the ED-registered case at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act ((PMLA) in Kolkata started this month.

There are 53 accused, 29 individuals and 24 corporate entities or trusts, as mentioned in the subsequent chargesheets filed by ED in the matter.

Besides Bhadra, the other prime accused individuals in the case are the former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, his close aide Arpita Mukherjee and his son-in-law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya.

Chatterjee was arrested by ED officials in July 2022 after a huge amount of cash and gold were recovered from the twin residences of his close aide Mukherjee by the investigating officials.

Since then, Chatterjee has been behind bars at Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata, though Mukherjee was released on conditional bail recently.

Babli Chatterjee Memorial Trust, named after Chatterjee's deceased wife is also named in the ED chargesheet as an accused entity. It is alleged that the ill-proceeds of the school job case were shown as donations to this particular trust and thus diverted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor