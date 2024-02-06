Bengal school jobs case: ED submits details of additional assets of linked company to Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Feb 6 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday submitted details of the additional assets of a corporate entity linked to the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs case in West Bengal to the Calcutta High Court.

This is the second report on asset details of the said corporate entity that the ED has submitted to the court.

On Tuesday, ED counsel Dhiraj Trivedi informed the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha that the central agency has started the process of confiscating the additional assets of the corporate entity which have been identified.

When Justice Sinha asked what is prolonging the investigation process considering that the asset details have already been filed, the ED counsel said that two processes of asset confiscation and establishment of evidence on the nature of crime are taking place in a parallel manner.

He said the voice samples of one of the accused in the case, who has links with the said corporate entity, have been sent to Delhi for the purpose of forensic examination.

“Once the report is available, the speed of the probe will accelerate. Attempts are being made to create hurdles in every step,” the ED counsel claimed.

Justice Sinha then said that there will be pressure of similar legal challenges as the investigation progresses further.

In reply, the ED counsel claimed that that is why the central agency is also fighting the legal challenges in all possible ways, from the single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court.

He also said that a detailed report on the progress of the investigation will be presented to the court during the next hearing on March 12.

