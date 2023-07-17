Bengal school jobs scam: Prime accused Sujay Bhadra admitted to hospital

Kolkata, July 17 Sujay Krishna Bhadra, the prime accused in the alleged multi-crore school recruitment scam in West Bengal, was admitted to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital here after after he fell 'critically' on Monday.

Bhadra was recently released on parole to perform the last rites of his wife. He returned to the Presidency Jail on Monday after the completion of his parole period.

However, sources said that since Monday afternoon, he started vomiting. The prison doctor examined him and found that his blood pressure had shot up. Later, a decision was taken to shift him to the SSKM Medical College & Hospital for further treatment.

An official of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had constantly escorted Bhadra during this release period on parole.

The ED is supposed to present its charge sheet naming Bhadra by July 29 at a special PMLA court here.Sources said that in the charge sheet, the central agency will provide the details of the properties and assets registered in the name of Bhadra, his family members and close associates, besides detailing how disproportionate these assets are to his income.

In the charge sheet, the sources said, ED will also provide the details of the assets and properties worth Rs 126.70 crore in relation to the school recruitment scam, including the latest attachment of assets and properties worth Rs 15 crore registered in the names three accused -- Kuntal Ghosh, Santanu Bandopadhyay and Ayan Sil.

--IANS

src/arm

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor