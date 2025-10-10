Bengal: School teacher with pistol detained near CM Mamata's residence, later released

Kolkata, Oct 10 The teacher of a reputed missionary-run school in Kolkata was detained by the Kolkata Police on Friday after he was moving through the road carrying an air pistol in his bag.

The policemen apprehended the teacher, being suspicious of his movement, and later traced an air pistol from his bag.

He was taken to the local Kalighat police station and was questioned there for around five hours.

Later, the police came to know that the person, Debanjan Chattopadhyay, is a teacher of a reputed missionary-run school in Kolkata.

He is also a member of the Sreerampore Shooting Club in Hooghly district and by virtue of that membership, he possesses the air pistol.

He was also able to furnish the requisite papers regarding the legality of possessing the air pistol.

Later, satisfied by his explanation and understanding that he did not have any bad intentions, the police freed him and allowed him to go.

Chatterjee also confirmed to the media persons that during the interrogation, the cops were quite gentle in their behaviour towards him.

In 2023, a youth was caught with a weapon near the Chief Minister's residence in Kalighat.

The police arrested the youth on the road leading to the Chief Minister's house in Kalighat and took him to the local police station.

The incident took place a couple of hours before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was about to come out of the house to attend Trinamool Congress's annual Martyrs' Day rally at Esplanade in Kolkata on July 21.

A city police official confirmed that Friday's incident could not be considered a breach in the Chief Minister's security under any circumstances.

