Bengal SIR: BJP delegation to submit complaints against section of BLOs at CEO’s office today

Kolkata, Dec 1 A delegation Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, will be going to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday and submit a complaint against a section of the booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

The SIR started in the state on November 4.

According to the LoP, a section of BLOs had been blatantly operating as per the instructions of the booth-level agents (BLAs) of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

He also accused the West Bengal Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, of indirectly putting pressure through the District Magistrates (also the District Electoral Officers) on the electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEOs), who are state government employees, for retaining of deceased duplicate and shifted voters in the voters’ list.

“As per information available with us, 30 lakh illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been retained in the voters’ list till now. But those who orchestrated these irregularities will not be spared. The state government is also not cooperating with the Election Commission of India (ECI) so that the SIR exercise gets smoothly conducted,” Adhikari accused.

He also confirmed that all these observations will be highlighted by the BJP delegation to the CEO, West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, on Monday.

Incidentally, on Sunday, the ECI had issued a notification extending the ongoing three-stage Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 Indian states and union territories (UTs) by seven days. Following the extension of the schedule, the voters’ list for these 12 Indian states and UTs will be published on February 14, which was earlier fixed on February 7.

Since the beginning, the Leader of Opposition has been vocal about the roles of a section of the BLOs engaged in the first phase of the three-stage SIR exercise in the state, which is related to the distribution and collection of the enumeration forms and subsequently digitisation.

