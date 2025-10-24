Bengal SIR exercise: EC steps in to shield BLOs from political, administrative interference

Kolkata, Oct 24 Amid the likelihood of the notification for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal being issued any day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to adopt multiple measures to ensure that booth-level officers (BLOs) remain immune from pressure or influence by political parties or the state administration once the revision process begins.

Following a two-day meeting with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all states in New Delhi that concluded on Thursday, the ECI made it clear that the SIR will first be conducted in states, including West Bengal, that are scheduled to go to the polls next year.

Sources in the office of the CEO, West Bengal, said the commission is aware of apprehensions that BLOs in the state may face undue pressure, and is therefore planning safeguards to protect their autonomy.

The first step, an insider said, will be to ensure complete administrative control over BLOs, who are state government employees, so that they cannot be transferred during the SIR exercise. The ECI has also decided that, until the revision process is completed, BLOs will not be engaged in any other administrative assignments.

Officials added that the CEO’s office has been instructed to assure BLOs that their security will be given top priority and that any breach or intimidation attempt will be dealt with strictly.

BLOs are being advised to handle pressure tactfully and avoid confrontation, but to immediately report such incidents directly to the CEO’s office, which will then consult the ECI headquarters in New Delhi for suitable action.

At the same time, sources said, neither the commission nor the CEO’s office will compromise on ECI-mandated criteria for the selection of BLOs and electoral registration officers (EROs).

The measures aim to ensure a free, fair and transparent revision process, shielded from political or administrative interference.

