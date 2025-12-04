Bengal SIR exercise: ECI warns BLOs of strict action for 'deliberate' data errors

Kolkata, Dec 4 The Election Commission of India (ECI), through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, has cautioned booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of strong disciplinary action if any “deliberate” errors in uploading voters’ data come to the commission’s notice.

An official communication on this count has been issued from the CEO's office to all BLOs, and is available with IANS. The communication explicitly warns BLOs to maintain accuracy and integrity in all voter-related entries.

In the same communication, the CEO’s office reminded BLOs that since they are currently on deputation to the ECI for the SIR exercise, the commission has full authority to take disciplinary action against them in cases of deliberate or negligent errors.

"You will have to ensure that the names of deceased, absent, shifted, or duplicate voters are omitted. It is to be noted that the main objective of this SIR is to ensure that no eligible voter is omitted and no ineligible voter is included in the voter list," the communication stated. The message was drafted in Bengali.

Insiders from the CEO's office said the decision to send out this warning note followed several instances of "absurdities" and irregularities noticed in the data-entry process during the revision exercise.

"The commission, instead of initiating disciplinary action from the outset, decided to give BLOs an opportunity to rectify their errors, which is why this cautionary communication has been sent now," said a senior official from the CEO’s office.

The three-stage Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began on November 4, and the first phase will conclude with the publication of the draft voters' list on December 16.

Following the publication of the draft list, the notice phase will begin -- comprising issuance, hearing, verification, and decision on enumeration forms, along with disposal of claims and objections. These activities will be carried out concurrently by electoral registration officers (EROs) between December 16 and February 7, 2026.

The checking of various roll parameters and obtaining the ECI's approval for final publication is scheduled for February 10, 2026.

The final publication of the electoral roll will take place on February 14 -- revised from the earlier date of February 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor