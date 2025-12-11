Bengal SIR exercise: Guv Ananda Bose submits enumeration form to enrol as voter

Kolkata, Dec 11 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has submitted his enumeration form to become a voter from West Bengal on Thursday, which is the last day of the submission and digitisation of the enumeration forms in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

Although earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) extended the deadline for completing the enumeration phase in five states and one Union Territory, the deadline for West Bengal remained the same at Thursday midnight.

On Thursday, the Governor had a meeting with the booth-level officers engaged in the SIR exercise, and at the end of the meeting, he handed over Form-8, which is in relation to including the name in the voters' list in the state, to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Initially, when the SIR exercise started on November 4, Governor Ananda Bose had not shown any inclination to become a voter of West Bengal, and insiders from his office indicated that, being a resident of Kerala, he preferred to remain a voter there only.

Controversies shrouded at that point in time over the Governor's disinclination to become a voter in West Bengal despite being the first citizen of the state.

However, on the final day of the enumeration phase in the state, he had finally made his intention clear to become a voter in West Bengal, which is going for the crucial Assembly polls next year.

The Governor also sent a message to the people of the state on this issue on Thursday from the Governor's House, whose name has been recently changed to "Lok Bhavan" from the earlier name of "Raj Bhavan".

"I love to stay in West Bengal. I love breathing the air that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore once breathed. I want to walk the path that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose walked. This is a great opportunity for me. Becoming a voter in this state will complete the process of my solidarity with West Bengal," Governor Ananda Bose said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor