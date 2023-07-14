Bengal teachers' scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 15.03cr 

New Delhi, July 14 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it has attached properties valued at Rs 15.03 crore in connection with the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam.

An official said the attached properties were in the form of bank accounts, shares, mutual funds, residential flats and land.

The ED said that the properties belong to the accused individuals, namely Kuntal Ghosh, Ayan Sil and Santanu Banerjee who acted as agents in the illegal collection of money from aspiring candidates for the posts of primary teachers.

The ED has so far arrested seven persons, including former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee; former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya, among others.

The total seizure and attachments in the scam now stands at Rs 126.70 crore.

