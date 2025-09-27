Bengal: Three killed as car hits stack of bricks in Hooghly district

Kolkata, Sep 27 In a tragic incident, three people died while three others were severely injured after a four-wheeler, in which they were travelling, rammed into a stack of bricks in West Bengal's Hooghly district, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Anantapur in Hooghly district on Friday night. The accident occurred while they were bringing Durga idols for their community puja at Polba-Dadpur block in the same district.

It is learned that members of Shankarbati village in Polba had gone to bring Durga idols from Patuapara in Chandannagar. According to the police, even though the truck bringing idols reached the village, the four-wheeler behind it had not yet arrived. There were six people in that car, including the driver. A member of the puja committee said that, seeing that it was getting late, they called a person who was in that car. The police immediately picked up the call and were informed that the car had met with an accident. As soon as the news broke out, Puja Committee members reached the spot and later went to the Chandannagar Subdistrict Hospital.

"The four-wheeler hit a pile of bricks on the side of the road while coming down from the Chandannagar rail over bridge on Friday midnight. Two died on the spot. The four were rescued with serious injuries and sent to Chinsurah Imambara Hospital. One died there. One was sent to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The other two are undergoing treatment in Chinsurah," said a senior officer of Hooghly district police.

It is learned that the names of the deceased are Bhaskar Devdhara (29), a resident of Aankarbati; Pritam Chakraborty (30) and Swapan De (40). Both lived in Surerpukur in the Chandannagar area. After receiving the news of the accident, the police of Chandannagar police station first reached the spot. Then the police officers of the Polba police station went there.

A local youth told media persons, "The car came at a high speed and hit the stack of bricks. Liquor bottles were found in the car. They must have been drinking, and the driver must have lost control."

The autopsy of bodies will be conducted at Chinsurah Imambara Hospital on Saturday.

