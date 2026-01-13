Bengal: Three killed in firecracker factory explosion

Kolkata, Jan 13 Two more persons succumbed to their injuries from the firecracker factory explosion in Champahati area of South 24 Parganas district, taking the total number of deaths to three, police said on Tuesday.

Rahul Mandal, one of the injured, died at a hospital near the bypass on Monday night. Earlier, Biswajit Mandal had been killed at the same hospital on Monday, while Gourhari Gangopadhyay succumbed at MR Bangur Hospital on Sunday. The fourth injured worker, Kishan Adhikari, is undergoing treatment at MR Bangur Hospital.

The explosion occurred on Saturday morning at a firecracker factory in Haral village, Champahati. The blast blew off the asbestos roof and reduced the brick-built structure to rubble, while nearby houses also suffered minor damage.

Four workers - Gourhari Gangopadhyay, Biswajit Mandal, Rahul Mandal and Kishan Adhikari - were rescued in critical condition and admitted to two hospitals in Kolkata.

Police have stated that a case has been filed against the factory owner, who is currently absconding. Search operations have been initiated to trace him.

Residents have raised questions about the firecracker cluster project, noting that despite the completion of land acquisition in one phase, the project has not progressed. Another phase of land acquisition is planned, but residents have stated that they will not relinquish their land unless the government provides a specific timeframe for the completion of the cluster project.

Since Saturday, officers of Baruipur police station have been conducting surveillance and search operations in the area. However, no arrests have been made so far.

--IANS

