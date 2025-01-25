Bengal: Tight security in place for Republic Day celebration

Kolkata, Jan 25 Amid the continuing political crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh and the frequent reports of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators being nabbed from different pockets in the state, security has been tightened in the state for the Republic Day celebration on Red Road in Kolkata on Sunday.

Insiders from the city police said that considering the security aspect for the annual event this time, two officials in the rank of Additional Commissioner will be on the streets, supervising the security arrangements at the ground level.

They will be assisted by four Joint Commissioners, 22 Deputy Commissioners, 46 Assistant Commissioners and 119 Inspectors.

A total of 2,300 policemen will be deployed at Red Road, a city police official said.

The entire Red Road will be divided into four security zones. A total of 11 watchtowers have been installed," the city police official said.

At the same time, during the entire parade period, traffic movement will be restricted at several important roads adjacent to the Red Road, the venue of the parade.

The traffic movement restriction on these roads will start from 5 a.m. on Sunday. The credentials of the visitors lodged at different hotels and lodges in the state are being checked regularly for the last few days, to ensure that unwanted elements have not taken shelter there.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has already issued an 'Operations Alert' at all the border outposts at the international borders with Bangladesh which will be in effect till January 31.

This week BSF's Special Director General (Eastern Command) Ravi Gandhi visited several border outposts in the zone reviewing the security arrangements there.

Meanwhile, sources said, that intelligence agencies are keeping a special watch on the villages adjacent to the international borders with Bangladesh in West Bengal in anticipation that illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators might have taken shelter there to instigate local people against the country.

The residents of the bordering villages have also been cautioned to avoid renting rooms to outsiders without properly checking their credentials and informing the local police stations about the details of such tenants.

