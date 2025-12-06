Bengal: Trinamool celebrates 'Samhati Diwas'; slams Oppn for spreading religious fanaticism

Kolkata, Dec 6 The Trinamool Congress, on Saturday, observed 'Samhati Diwas' (Unity Day) across West Bengal with rallies and public meetings promoting communal harmony.

Top Trinamool Congress leaders held a public meeting at the Mayo Road in Kolkata and lashed out against Opposition leaders for making attempts to spread religious fanaticism.

Without taking anyone's name, senior Trinamool Congress leader and State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said that there are some traitors within the party who are trying to divide people along religious lines.

"In West Bengal, people are being intimidated in the name of temples and mosques. The people of Bengal do not believe in religious fanaticism. But the society must be saved from those who are trying to influence people in the name of religion. The society must be kept united. Many countries have fallen so far behind because of religious fanaticism. India has come so far ahead because of secularism," Hakim added.

It was an indirect reference to suspended Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir, who laid the foundation stone for the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district's Beldanga on Saturday, going against the wish of the party leadership.

"This is Kazi Nazrul Islam's Bengal. There is brotherhood and amity among Hindus and Muslims. Here we don't discriminate people based on their religious faiths. However, there are some traitors who betray people and the party as well. People will never support such traitors in Bengal. This is a land which has always stood for secularism and communal harmony," Hakim said, who is also the Kolkata Mayor.

State Minister Shashi Panja, party MP Kalyan Banerjee and others were present at the public meeting and also trained their guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party for polarising people in West Bengal in the name of Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of the state's electoral rolls, and especially ahead of the 2026 state Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor