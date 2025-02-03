Bengal: Trinamool leader threatens govt teacher over Saraswati Puja, video goes viral

Kolkata, Feb 3 A video went viral in West Bengal on Monday, in which a local Trinamool Congress booth president is seen threatening a government teacher for conducting the worship of the Hindu goddess during Saraswati Puja.

The incident took place in Nadia district, where every year the teachers and guardians of the school organise Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

In the video, the Trinamool local booth president Alimuddin Mondal, was seen and heard threatening a teacher with a transfer order to a remote place within 24 hours if the festival is organised this year.

Mondal was also heard using unparliamentary language. In the video, some local youths are also seen pacifying Mondal.

However, later West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that with the active assistance from the local people, Saraswati Puja was organised at the same place this year as well.

On Monday, Adhikari highlighted two other incidents of similar attacks on Saraswati Puja in the state.

He said that, on Monday, which is the second day of Saraswati Puja, the idol of the goddess was vandalised in the Kalinga area at Chapra in Nadia district and the Saraswati Puja was stopped at Balai Beriya School in Hooghly district due to objections from a section of the local community.

“This is a direct attack on Hindu beliefs. Worship of the goddess is part of our culture and is inextricably linked to growing up as a student,” he said.

