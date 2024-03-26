Bengal: Trinamool leader's son accused of raping minor girl

Kolkata, March 26 Tension prevailed on Tuesday at Santipur in Nadia district of West Bengal following accusations against the son of a Trinamool Congress leader of raping a minor girl.

The accused, as identified by the local BJP leadership, is Pintu Biswas, son of a local Trinamool Congress strongman, Arjun Biswas.

The victim is a 15-year-old minor girl who had lost her father a few years back.

The incident allegedly took place late Monday night.

The uncle of the victim is the local booth president of BJP.

Speaking to the mediapersons, he said that the victim was alone at the residence while the accused abducted her, took her to a nearby cattle-shed and raped her there. The victim was later hospitalised in critical condition and bleeding profusely.

Later, on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's mother, the accused was arrested.

Speaking to the media, sitting BJP Lok Sabha member of Ranaghat, Jagannath Sarkar said that the victim was targeted because her family members are associated with BJP.

"We demand the arrest of not only the accused but also the members of his family, since the entire event was pre-planned," Sarkar said.

BJP's Information Technology cell chief and the party's co-incharge, West Bengal, Amit Malviya too launched a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress over the incident through a social media post.

"TMC is known for sheltering and harbouring sexual predators. Mamata Banerjee has not only failed the women of #Sandeshkhali but Bengal. She has, almost always, provided protection to the perpetrators, including Sheikh Shahjahan," Malviya said in a message posted on X.

However, Trinamool Congress Santipur block president Kanai Debnath has accused the BJP of unnecessarily giving the event a political twist by bringing the rape angle in an "emotional relationship" between the "victim" and the "accused".

"Both of them had been in a relationship for quite some time. Now there is an attempt to frame him because he is associated with Trinamool Congress," said Debnath.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor