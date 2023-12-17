Bengal unnecessarily linked to Parliament security breach: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 17 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that her state is being unnecessarily linked to the recent breach of security at the Parliament House and this is being done deliberately to divert attention from the acute security lapses there.

Speaking to mediapersons before leaving for New Delhi on Sunday noon, Banerjee said that Lalit Jha, the prime accused in the case, had no connection with West Bengal.

"He had connections with Bihar and Jharkhand, but not with West Bengal. So unnecessarily the name of our state is being dragged in the matter. Even the Union Ministry admitted lapses in the security system in the matter. All we want is a thorough probe by an independent agency," the Chief Minister added.

She was supposed to attend a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi on Sunday and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20.

There are high possibilities of Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee accompanying her at the opposition INDIA bloc meeting.

Banerjee also said the the Opposition MPs, who were demanding answers from the Union government on the floor of the Parliament regarding this security lapse issue, were suspended.

This is for the first time that the Chief Minister had said something about the reported "Bengal connections" of Lalit Jha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor