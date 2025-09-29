Bengal: Video of cops abusing BJP workers at party stall goes viral

Kolkata, Sep 29 A video has gone viral in West Bengal where two policemen were seen abusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at a party stall set up for circulating party literature and distributing clothes as Durga Puja gifts to the local women.

The incident took place in Rabindranagar coming under minority-dominated Metiabruz Assembly Constituency in South 24 Parganas district, and the policemen identified are the Inspector-in-Charge of Rabindranagar Police Station, Sujan Kumar Roy, and the Sub-Inspector of the same police station, S.K. Kabir.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, had shared the video on his official X account and claimed that this was the new culture of West Bengal, especially in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, under whose jurisdiction Rabindranagar Police Station and Metiabruz Assembly Constituency come.

Incidentally, the Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour is Trinamool Congress's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

In his official X post, LoP Adhikari had claimed that while BJP workers and activists in Metiabruz had set up a small book stall during Durga Puja, and from that stall, some new clothes were being handed over to women as Puja gifts, Roy and Kabir came and created ruckus to deliberately disrupt the programme.

LoP Adhikari accused Roy of abusing the BJP workers at the book stall and said: "You have to play Hindu-Muslim here. We'll shove it up all of your rears!"

"We strongly condemn this incident. No matter how much Mamata Banerjee tries to obstruct the BJP's service activities through the police, you will not succeed. We stopped you in Nandigram; this time we'll stop you in West Bengal," he added.

