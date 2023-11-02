Bengal voter number increases by 1.75 lakh in draft list

Kolkata, Nov 2 A draft list released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently revealed that around 1.75 new voters have been registered in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources confirmed.

According to the sources from the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the final figure was calculated after inclusion of names of new voters as well as deletion of the names of dead, duplicate and fake voters.

As per the draft voters list, the total number of voters in West Bengal is 7,53,86,072, out of which 3,83,31,846 are male and 3,70,52,444 female.

The sources said that based on the draft list, a second round revision exercise will be undertaken throughout the state for the entire November and December, following which the final voters’ list will be published on January 5, 2024.

Camps for that purpose will be organised on every Saturday and Sunday till December 3.

