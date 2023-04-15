"Bengal will regain its glory", says Governor Ananda Bose greeting people on 'Nabo Borsho'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15 : Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the traditional Bengali new year 'Poila Boishakh' saying the state has entered a new dawn and "Bengal will regain its glory."

'Poila Boishakh' marks the beginning of the traditional New Year for Bengali-speaking people across the world who celebrate the occasion with much fervour.

Talking to the reporters, the Governor said, "Bengal has walked in the new dawn during this 'Nabo Borsho'. The youth power has been unleashed and the youth will see that peace and harmony are established in society. Bengal will regain its glory".

Bose on the occasion, also flagged off the NCC Walk Cycle Warriors and Heritage Walk.

The doors of the Raj Bhavan have also been opened for normal citizens to visit the place during the occasion.

Earlir in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended greetings on the occasion of 'Poila Boishakh', and sought a commitment to inclusive welfare and development.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee said, "On the occasion of Poila Boishakh, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow residents. I wish the dawn of the New Year brings an abundance of hope, happiness, & health in your lives. Today, let's commit to the inclusive welfare & development of society. Shubho Nobo Borsho!"

The West Bengal CM also visited the Kalighat temple in Bengal and offered prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of 'Poila Boishakh' and wished happiness and good health to all.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Shubho Nabo Barsho! May the year ahead bring joy and exceptional health. The Bengali culture and heritage are admired all over. As a new year commences, I pray for everyone's happiness and good health. Shubho Nabo Borsho."

'Poila Boishakh,' which falls on Saturday this year, marks the first day of the first month (Baishakh) of the lunisolar Bengali calendar.

According to Bengali Sakabdi, the first day of the year is considered the most auspicious.

'Poila Boishakh' is observed by Bengalis all across the world irrespective of geographical location but the occasion has a special significance for Bengalis in Bangladesh and in Bengali-speaking areas of India including West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

To celebrate 'Noboborsho' (New Year), homes are cleaned and decorated to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The front door is decorated with alpana, which is a painting done with a mixture of rice and flour.

On the New Year, people wearing new dresses go to temples to pray and get blessings from God. The auspicious day is marked by various cultural and art performances. People visit their relatives and greet each other saying "Shubho Nobo Borsho" (Happy New Year).

Traditional food is prepared at home, and restaurants, especially in Kolkata, serve authentic Bengali cuisine that offers a gastronomic delight.

Shopkeepers start the day by performing Lakshmi-Narayan and Ganesh pooja wishing for a prosperous year ahead.

They start new account books of the business in the name of God. As a custom, priests draw a Swastik symbol with vermilion on trader's accounts book to bring good fortune in business.

