Bengal winter session unlikely this year due to voter list revision pressure

Kolkata, Dec 18 The winter session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly is unlikely to take place within the current calendar year due to the pressure from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the upcoming festive season, sources said on Thursday.

The second phase of the SIR exercise began on Tuesday with the publication of the draft voters’ list.

“First, the elected legislators are very busy with the ongoing SIR-related activities in areas under the jurisdiction of their respective Assembly constituencies. Secondly, the festive season is starting with Christmas on December 25, which again will engage the legislators with mass contact exercises in their respective constituencies. Taking these two factors into consideration, it is unlikely that the winter session will be held this year,” an insider from the West Bengal Assembly secretariat said.

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has also confirmed that he has not received any communication from the state government on convening the session. He added that several legislators have requested that the winter session not be convened immediately because of their involvement in the electoral roll revision exercise.

According to sources in the Assembly secretariat, there is a possibility that a short winter session may be held in January next year, followed by an interim Budget session in February.

“However, nothing is final as yet,” the sources said.

The Assembly last met in September this year, when a three-day special session was convened.

The winter session, whenever held, is expected to draw attention as former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is likely to attend the House for the first time in nearly three years. Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July 2022 in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs scam.

Since his arrest, Chatterjee has been suspended from the Trinamool Congress and would attend the session as an Independent legislator. The session would also see the presence of Humayun Kabir, the suspended Trinamool rebel MLA from the Bharatpur Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, who will also sit as an Independent. The TMC suspended Kabir early this month after he decided to go ahead with the plan to lay the foundation of a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Murshidabad district on December 6, defying the party’s instructions.

