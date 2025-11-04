Bengal: Woman, daughter get life term for murder of elderly family member

Kolkata, Nov 4 A court has sentenced a woman and her daughter to life imprisonment in the case involving the murder of an elderly woman Sumita Ghosh in Madhyamgram city in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The Barasat court, on Monday, also fined daughter Falguni Ghosh and her mother Aarti Ghosh one lakh rupees in addition to life imprisonment.

The judge has ordered a six-month imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine.

Along with this, they have been sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs 50,000 for destroying evidence.

After the sentence was pronounced, the public prosecutor said, "An important aspect of this case is that the two will first have to spend seven years in prison. After that, their life imprisonment will start for both of them. That is, they will have to stay in prison for the rest of their lives."

On the other hand, the lawyer of the accused, said, "We will go to the Calcutta High Court to challenge this judgment."

Last February, Sumita's dismembered body was recovered from a trolley bag at Kumartuli Ghat in Kolkata.

The mother and daughter came to throw the trolley bag into the Hooghly river.

The locals became suspicious when they saw blood oozing from the trolley bag in their hands.

Later, locals broke the lock and opened the trolley bag, only to discover the dismembered body of Sumita Ghosh.

Police questioning revealed that the incident had its roots in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas.

Sumita, the maternal grandmother, had gone to stay at Falguni's house in Dakshin Bireshpalli area.

According to police sources, Sumita was murdered there over a property dispute.

Falguni and Aarti were arrested by the police in connection with the murder.

During the course of the investigation, the police went from Ahiritola to a gold shop in Bowbazar in Kolkata.

The mother and daughter had sold Sumita's necklace, earrings, nose rings and bangles in that shop after killing her.

Jewellery worth Rs 42,000 was sold in that shop.

Aarti and Falguni also went to another shop and ordered new jewellery worth Rs 2,53,000.

The investigators came to know that Rs 50,000 had been paid in advance at that shop through online transactions from Sumita's mobile phone.

