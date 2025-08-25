Bengal: Woman shot dead at point blank range by youth

Kolkata, Aug 25 A young woman was shot dead in her house in Krishnanagar of West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday afternoon by a man with whom she was in a relationship, an official said.

The incident took place at Manikpara area of ​​Krishnanagar. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Ishita Mallick, a first-year college student.

According to the police, the youth named Devraj Singh (23) entered her house in the afternoon and shot her dead at point blank range in the presence of her family members.

After committing the murder, the youth fled the spot.

The police reached the house and sent the body of deceased girl for post-mortem.

They have started an investigation into the case and began a search for the accused youth.

The incident in the otherwise quiet and peaceful town of Krishnanagar has created a sensation. Interestingly, the incident took place near the office of Nadia district superintendent of police.

According to police sources, Devraj Singh is a resident of Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district.

"He came to meet the girl between 2 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. today. He had acquaintance with the girl as she used to go to Kanchrapara for her studies. But over time or perhaps due to some dispute, their communication stopped. This could have led him to commit the crime. However, we are investigating all possible angles," said a senior police officer of Nadia district.

According to the police, when Devraj came to the house, Ishita's family members stopped him from entering. At that time, accused Devraj threatened them by showing a gun. He overpowered them and entered the house.

Then he went straight to the girl's room and closed the door from inside. Then the sound of gunshots was heard. After the incident, he fled the scene.

