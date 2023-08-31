Bengal youth sentenced to death for murder of former fiancee

Kolkata, Aug 31 A special fast-track court at Berhampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Thursday sentenced to death youth Sushanta Chowdhury for brutally murdering his former fiancee Sutapa Chowdhury last year.

After fast-track court judge Santosh Kumar Pathak announce the sentence, the youth's counsel Sushanta Chowdhury said that he pleaded for a life term for his client.

"However, finally the court pronounced his death sentence. After I get the copy of the order, I will consult his family members and decide over the next course of legal action on this count," he said.

A total of 34 persons appeared as witnesses in the case which included the parents, a couple of journalists, an officer of an e-commerce organisation, local traders where the murder took place and the investigating officer in the case.

On May 2 last year, the woman was murdered at around 6.35 p.m. while she was returning home. The youth attacked her with a sharp weapon and hacked her repeatedly.

As the local people tried to stop him, he threatened them with a fake pistol and escaped from the spot.

Later investigation revealed that he was in a relationship with the woman, which did not work out later, making him furious.

The investigating officer submitted the charge sheet 75 days after the incident. Police reports said that the victim was hacked 42 times by him.

