Bengali is 2nd-largest spoken language in Asia: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, while presiding over a 'Hatey Khori' event held in the state on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, said Bengali is the 2nd-largest spoken language in Asia and 5th in the world.

"We must remember that we should learn our mother tongue no matter where we live," she added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated West Bengal governor Dr CV Ananda Bose for taking a particular interest in Bengali.

"I want to congratulate the Governor for taking special interest in our mother tongue," she said.

The West Bengal chief minister was attending Governor Bose's 'Hatey Khori' event at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with characteristic fervour and enthusiasm across West Bengal on Thursday, with Governor Bose presiding over an hour-long parade by the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, policemen, and civilians, including students.

A military helicopter showered rose petals on Red Road, the venue of the official programme.

The Governor hoisted the Tricolour. Also present on the occasion, apart from Banerjee were her Cabinet colleagues, senior officials of the state, and the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor