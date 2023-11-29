Bengal’s corruption has given the country a bad name: Amit Shah

Kolkata, Nov 29 The Trinamool Congress and the current state government in West Bengal have not just shamed the state but the entire country by indulging in and encouraging corruption, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Wednesday.

“The numerous cases of corruption like school jobs, ration distribution, coal and cattle smuggling encouraged by the ruling party and the state government has not only shamed West Bengal but is also a matter of shame for the country. Besides the cases of corruption, political violence and illegal infiltration in West Bengal has also skyrocketed during the Trinamool Congress’ regime,” Amit Shah said while addressing a rally of BJP workers in central Kolkata.

The rally was held as a mark of protest against the irregularities in the implementation of the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA.

He also accused the state government of encouraging illegal infiltration from across the borders to enrich its vote bank.

“Once, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as the erstwhile Opposition leader, used to be extremely vocal about her stand against illegal infiltration. Now her government is not only encouraging illegal infiltration, but also helping them in getting identity proofs like voters’ ID and Aadhaar cards,” Shah said. He also challenged the chief minister to suspend Bengal ministers, legislators and Trinamool Congress leaders arrested in connection with scams.

“Can she dare to suspend Jyotipriya Mallick, Anubrata Mondal and Partha Chatterjee? She cannot dare to do that. She is now constantly praying to Devi Durga so that they do not name the ‘nephew’ in the matter,” Shah said.

According to him, if the BJP government has to come to power in West Bengal after the 2026 state Assembly elections, its seeds have to be sown in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“So I give a call to the people of West Bengal to ensure the victory of the maximum number of BJP candidates in West Bengal in 2024 and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country again for the third-consecutive term. Remember, the development of West Bengal is the prime focus of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah also criticised the Congress for surrendering to the Trinamool Congress. “Neither Trinamool Congress nor the Communists can ensure development of West Bengal. And what can I say about the Congress who has already surrendered to the Trinamool Congress,” Amit Shah said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also resurrected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that however the Chief Minister might oppose it, the CAA will be implemented at any cost.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor