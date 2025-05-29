Bengal's development key to Viksit Bharat, says PM Modi

Alipurduar, May 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the critical role of West Bengal in India's journey toward becoming a 'Viksit Rashtra', asserting that the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' cannot be realised without the progress of the state.

He made the remarks while addressing a large public gathering here, where he also laid the foundation stone for City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

Highlighting Bengal's strategic and cultural significance, the Prime Minister said, "The land of Alipurduar is connected not just by borders but by cultures. On one side lies the border with Bhutan, and on the other, Assam. One side holds the heritage of Jalpaiguri; the other, the pride of Cooch Behar. Today, I am honoured to meet all of you in this prosperous region."

He said the central government is driving innovation and development through numerous infrastructure projects across the state. "As India moves towards becoming a Viksit Rashtra, the partnership of Bengal is both desired and essential. And with this intention, the Centre is giving a new pace to innovation, infrastructure and development here," he added.

Inaugurating the CGD projects, PM Modi stated, "The development of Bengal is the foundation of India's future, and today marks the strengthening of that foundation. Just a while ago, from this platform, we inaugurated the City Gas Distribution projects in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. This project will provide safe, secure and affordable gas pipelines to over 2.5 lakh homes, eliminating the need to buy cylinders for cooking."

Calling the CGD initiative a major milestone in energy accessibility, the Prime Minister stated, "The city gas distribution project is not just a pipeline project; it is an example of the government's doorstep delivery of schemes. The progress made by Bharat in the energy sector in recent years is unprecedented. Our country is moving forward towards a gas-based economy."

PM Modi outlined the government's achievements in expanding gas access, stating, "In 2014, India had fewer than 14 crore LPG connections. Today, this number has surged to over 31 crore, realising the dream of providing gas to every household. Our government has strengthened the gas distribution network across every corner of the country. The number of LPG distribution centres has more than doubled, increasing from less than 14,000 before 2014 to over 25,000 now, making gas cylinders easily available even in remote villages."

He also reaffirmed Bengal's contribution to India's intellectual and scientific heritage.

"West Bengal has been a major centre of knowledge and science in Indian culture. The dream of a Viksit Bharat cannot be fulfilled without the development of Bengal. Keeping this in mind, the central government has initiated development works worth thousands of crores over the past 10 years," the Prime Minister added.

The CGD initiative will supply piped natural gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 lakh households and over 100 commercial and industrial establishments in the two districts. Additionally, around 19 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations are to be established as part of the minimum work programme targets, according to an official statement.

The CGD project will not only ensure a reliable, environment-friendly and cost-effective fuel supply, but will also generate local employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the overall socio-economic development, it said.

