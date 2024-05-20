Bengal's seven LS seats record 15.35 pc voting, TMC complains of excesses by CAPF

Kolkata, May 20 Polling is underway in seven Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal in the fifth phase on Monday with a voting percentage of 15.35 being recorded in the first two hours.

Unlike the first four phases, reports of poll-related tension have been far less during the first two hours in the fifth phase compared to the first four phases.

The ruling Trinamool Congress candidates, especially the party’s sitting Lok Sabha member and candidate from Serampore constituency in Hooghly district, Kalyan Banerjee, have, however, complained of excesses by the Central Armed Forces deployed (CAPF) in that constituency.

“I am being shadowed by the CAPF personnel whenever I go to a polling booth where I am entitled to enter as a candidate. They are resorting to excesses under the instructions of the BJP. I fear that in due course they will intimidate the voters,” Banerjee told media persons while coming out of a booth.

Till 9 a.m. the highest polling percentage was reported from Uluberia at 17.25, followed by Arambagh at 16.38, Howrah at 15.20, Bangaon at 15.19, Barrackpore at 15.08, Serampore at 14.43 and Hooghly at 14.01.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has removed a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan deputed on election duty at a booth in Kulgachia under Uluberia Lok Sabha in Howrah district on receipt of complaints of molesting a woman.

At Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, tension mounted after the BJP’s sitting MP and the party candidate from that constituency Locket Chatterjee spotted a Trinamool Congress activist occupying a chair at a voter’s assistance booth. The activist was carrying the picture of her opponent and Trinamool Congress candidate Rachana Banerjee.

Chatterjee immediately brought the matter to the notice of the polling officials, following which the ruling party agent Shantona Das was asked to leave the booth. Chatterjee said that she had filed an official complaint in the matter to the commission.

