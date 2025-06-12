Bengaluru Horror: 11-year-old Girl Dies After Coming in Contact With Faulty Electric Pole

In an tragic incident a 11 year-old girl died after coming into contact with a live electric pole. This incident took place in Anekal village which is located in outskirts of Bengaluru. Tanishka S, a fifth-grader at a Narayanaghatta private school, died on Tuesday evening after being electrocuted by a faulty electric pole. Surya City police have registered a case of death by negligence against BESCOM and the PWD following a complaint from Tanishka's family.

PTI reported that an investigator stated Tanishka was playing outside after school when she touched the live pole, which had a technical fault in its earthing system exacerbated by rain. Neighbors rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Police have requested a technical inspection to determine the exact lapses that led to the incident and will take further action based on the report's findings. Tanishka's father, Sampangi, is a labourer, and her mother, Manjula, is a homemaker. This tragedy recalls a similar incident in November 2023, where Soundarya, 23, and her nine-month-old daughter, Suviksha, were electrocuted near Hope Farm in Kadugodi.