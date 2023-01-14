Bengaluru: 14-year old girl set Asian record for touching nose with tongue

A 14-year old girl from Bengaluru city school has set an Asian record for touching her nose with her tongue for the longest time.

Devashree Amar Thokale's 22-minute feat has been recognized by the International Book of Records, Asia. What started as a childhood fun gesture at the age of nine has won her multiple accolades, nationally and internationally. She bettered the Indian record of 8 minutes and the same has been recognised by Unique World Records, Globally Unique, and India Book of Records, TOI reported.

It was possible for me to touch my nose with my tongue effortlessly. But to hold it for longer needed practice. For a month, I practised at home and it did hurt at times. I showed my friends my new feat and they thought it was cool," said Devashree.

We encouraged our daughter and she was confident of accomplishing it and began practising right away," recalled her mother Trupti Amar Thokale, a homemaker.