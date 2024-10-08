Bengaluru: 5-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Dies of Food Poisoning After Eating Birthday Cake

Bengaluru, Karnataka (October 8, 2024): A 5-year-old boy died, and his parents were left in critical condition due to suspected food poisoning in Bengaluru. The boy, identified as Dheeraj, fell ill after his family consumed food, including a cake, brought home by his father, Balaraj, a Swiggy delivery executive, after a customer cancelled the order. The incident occurred in Bhubaneswari Nagar, where the family resides.

According to media reports, Balaraj and Dheeraj had dinner together on Sunday night. The family woke up early Monday morning complaining of severe stomach pain. Neighbours rushed them to a private hospital, but Dheeraj was pronounced dead on arrival. His parents, Balaraj and Nagalakshmi, were found unconscious and admitted to the ICU at KIMS Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the family consumed stale food stored in their refrigerator. There is also speculation that the cake Balaraj brought home after a customer canceled an online order contributed to their illness.

Hospital officials confirmed that Dheeraj’s death was caused by food poisoning, and forensic tests are being conducted to determine the exact source. A case has been registered at the KP Agrahara Police Station, and authorities are awaiting the couple's recovery to take their statements.

Swiggy expressed its condolences and pledged full cooperation with the investigation. “We are heartbroken by the unfortunate incident in Bengaluru, and our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time. Our team has visited the hospital to meet the family and is extending all possible support. We are also fully cooperating with the authorities as they investigate this matter,” Swiggy said as quoted by Indian Express.