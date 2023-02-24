Bengaluru 74th City Civil Court puts stay on IPS D Roopa, others for making statements against IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri

The Bengaluru 74th City Civil Court has restrained all the respondents including IPS officer D Roopa from making "defamatory statements" against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri has sent a notice to IPS officer D Roopa for allegedly making "false and defamatory posts" against her and warned of criminal proceedings if she does not issue an unconditional apology in writing within 24 hours.

This comes after IPS officer D Roopa accused the IAS officer of corruption. Roopa also posted Sindhuri's pictures on Facebook alleging that she had shared them with three IAS officers in 2021 and 2022.

On Thursday, the City Civil Court, which heard the application, issued a notice to D Roopa and allowed her to file an objection to the application.

It has also restrained all the respondents from making defamatory statements against Rohini Sindhuri.

The court issued a notice to all the defendants and postponed the hearing to March 7, 2023.

Roopa had claimed that Sindhuri had violated the rules of service conduct by sending her pictures to male IAS officers.

Following the accusations, the IAS officer sent a notice through advocate CV Nagesh and demanded an unconditional apology stating that the "serious allegation" against her touches her "character".

"As things stood, while my client was discharging her duties under her current position she has come across a Facebook post dated February 18, 2023, which incidentally your Facebook page bearing the name "D Roopa Moudgil" wherein you have alleged that no IAS Officer would go for a settlement with an MLA or Politician regarding their official work/ service and that for the first time, you heard about such an incident and has cast aspersions on our client that she has done so and has alleged/questioned why our client went for a settlement with Sri. Sa Ra Mahesh, an MLA and implying that our client is trying to cover up something with respect to either her service or corruption," the notice said.

"Presumably not having received the desired media attention to such per se false and defamatory posts, you have indulged in uploading photos of our client and projecting the same to be explicit photos by imputing a meaning that the said photos ought to be seen in "context" with a malafide intention of colouring the photos with meanings that the same are explicit by falsely alleging that they were sent to "three lAS Officers". You have made a such serious allegation against our client which touches her character and conduct knowing fully well that the same are false and far from the truth," it further read.

The notice further said that the posts and allegations were made with the objective of "tarnishing the professional, personal and social image" of Sindhuri.

The IAS officer sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for the same.

( With inputs from ANI )

