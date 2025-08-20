Bengaluru Accident: 37-Year-Old Techie Dies After Being Run Over by BMTC Bus (VIDEO)

Bengaluru Accident News: A 37-year-old software professional died in a road accident involving a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus in Sanjaynagar on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The victim identified as Roshan, a resident of AECS Layout. According to the reports, he had stepped out around 11 a.m. to buy breakfast for his ailing wife and child. The accident took place near the Vaibhav Theatre junction, only a short distance from his home.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

The victim is Roshan, a resident of AECS Layout. Working with a tech company, Roshan was riding a gearless scooter… pic.twitter.com/s5RF1s9Zcb — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) August 19, 2025

Roshan was riding a gearless scooter when he tried to overtake a car from the right. He lost balance and fell close to a BMTC bus. Though the bus was moving slowly, its rear wheels ran over him. He suffered severe internal injuries and died soon after.

According to the reports, the bus driver, identified as Kallappa, was booked for causing death due to negligence and later granted bail.

Roshan was originally from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district. He is survived by his wife, their 18-month-old child, and his parents.

In a separate incident on Wednesday morning, a 64-year-old man died while trying to board a moving BMTC bus. The victim, identified as Sampangi, slipped near the front wheel and was run over. He suffered heavy bleeding and died on the spot.