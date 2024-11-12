Bengaluru Accident: Two Killed After Cement Lorry Collides With Car; Hit Again by Speeding BMTC Bus in Yelahanka (Watch Video)

A road accident on the Airport Road flyover in Bengaluru's Yelahanka area has resulted in the deaths of two individuals. The incident occurred when a cement lorry collided with a car, leading to an argument between the drivers on the right side of the flyover. In a tragic turn of events, a speeding Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Volvo bus subsequently struck the lorry.

Car Accident Near Bangalore International Airport Road

A tragic road accident occurred on the flyover along Bangalore International Airport Road, resulting in the immediate death of two individuals. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed, as authorities are working to establish their details. The Yelahanka traffic… pic.twitter.com/cZcjbGJ5kT — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 12, 2024

The identity of the persons who died in this accident is yet to be found. The Yalahanka traffic police have started to trace the identity of the deceased. The front of a BMTC bus was completely crushed in a terrible road accident The Yalahanka traffic police, who have registered a case, cleared the Innova car, cement lorry and Volvo BMTC bus using a crane.