Bengaluru apartment seeks Rs 10,000 deposit for keeping pet in flat

An apartment complex, in Bengaluru's Ittina Mahavir in Electronics City which is home to over 1,000 residents, last week put out an internal note, telling residents who have pets to pay a deposit of Rs 10,000. The note also restricted the timings when a pet can be taken out -- 6-7am, 1-2pm and 10-11pm. The note said that pet parents will have to get a licence, and register their pets. Ittina Mahavir Apartment Owners’ Association president Abhishek Agarwal said it was done to safeguard other residents.

The complex has about 100 residents owning pets and many of them are upset over the new rule, according to a report in Times of India. As per the report, the deposit will be used to refund treatment cost to victims in case of dog-bite related incidents or failure to keep the premises clean. Pet owners are required to pay Rs 10,000 before November 15 under the new rule by registering with a forum that has been floated. A resident told the publication that failure to comply with the said rule will attract a fine of Rs 100 per day from November 16.

Defending the rule, Ittina Mahavir Residential Apartment Owners' Association (IMRAOA) office-bearer Abhishek said that it is "resident friendly". He said the rules were put in place in 2016 post consultation with lawyers. The registration fee is refundable and the association has returned the amount when residents vacate flats or get rid of pets, he told TOI. He said that it is important to think of victims in case a dog attacks.The office-bearer further noted that pet owners don't bear the cost of the victim's medical expenses, and therefore the deposit made by them will be used in these circumstances. "We rarely impose penalties in cases like pet dirtying the place". Many pet-owning residents are miffed over the rules sought to be enforced by Ittina Mahavair Residential Apartment Owners' Association (IMRAOA). Meanwhile, BBMP and animal rights activists have called this stringent measure "illegal" and "unlawful".