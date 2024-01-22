Bengaluru: Astrologer Swindles Woman of Rs 8.2 Lakh on Promise to Reunite Her With Lover

A 25-year-old woman was duped for Rs 8.2 lakh with the promise of reuniting with her ex-lover and resolving other problems related to her family. The astrologer, along with his associates, cheated her under the pretext of freeing her from black magic, claiming that someone had cast a spell on her.

Rina (name changed) filed a police complaint against the astrologer Ahmed and his associates Abdul and Liyakhatulla, among others. Rina, who had recently broken up with her boyfriend, was desperate to reunite with him, as per a police officer quoted by Times Of India. She also had other problems and contacted Ahmed on December 9 to share her issues. After asking her some questions, Ahmed informed her that someone had performed black magic on her, her friends, and her family members, leading to multiple issues.

Following his instructions, she sent photos of herself, friends, and family members to the accused Ahmed and made a payment of Rs 501 as instructed by Abdul. Ahmed also claimed that he would perform black magic on her lover and her parents to ensure they would never oppose her relationship, demanding Rs 2.4 lakh for the rituals.

She paid the money in cash to Ahmed's associates near New BEL road on December 22 last year, according to the TOI report. Two days later, he persuaded her to pay his associate Rs 1.7 lakh in Hebbal. As Ahmed continued to demand more money, Rina became suspicious and refused to pay further.

In response, Ahmed abused her and threatened to send her photos with her boyfriend to her parents. Eventually, Rina ended up paying Rs 4.1 lakh in multiple transactions through a digital payment application until January 10, 2024. When her parents learned that she had lost Rs 8.2 lakh to Ahmed, they encouraged her to file a complaint with Jalahalli police, according to the report.

Rina had transferred the money to an account in the name of Liyakhatulla. "Ahmed claimed Rina forced him to perform black magic and will return her money. But his mobile number is switched off now," added a police officer.