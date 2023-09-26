Bengaluru bandh: Schools, colleges declare holiday, Sec 144 imposed

In the wake of the Bengaluru Bandh call given by various organisations, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayananda declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. In his order, Dayananda said the decision was taken "considering the interests of students". Even before the holiday order was issued, several schools had decided to switch to online mode of classes. Some even postponed exams that were scheduled on Tuesday.

Addressing the media on Monday, September 25, the Commissioner said that strict action will be taken against the concerned persons if any untoward incidents take place. The city police have also imposed section 144 (prohibition of unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Bengaluru from 12 am on Tuesday.“The police have made the necessary security arrangements for Tuesday. Patrol forces and additional forces will be deployed on duty. We have also taken the necessary steps to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and additional Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed,” said Dayananda. He also said the organisers of the bandh will have to face the consequences of any destruction to property. The forcible closure of property will also face police action, he said. Any stopping of vehicles on the road and forcible closure of shops are prohibited, he said.

Around 20,000 law enforcement personnel will be in the city on Tuesday. This includes 60 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police and 40 platoons of City Armed Reserve Police.The border areas will also see extra security. The Commissioner said that protection will be given to any vehicles including Tamil Nadu buses, but so far, no one has come forward seeking security for vehicles.