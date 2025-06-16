Bengaluru: Bike Taxi Driver Slaps Woman After She Questions Rash Driving; Video Goes Viral

A bike taxi driver allegedly slapped a woman passenger in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar area following an argument over reckless driving and a language disagreement. The incident, which occurred three days ago, has triggered widespread outrage after a video surfaced on social media on June 16. According to the reports, the woman objected to the driver’s dangerous riding and asked him to follow traffic rules. A verbal argument broke out between the two, during which the driver allegedly slapped her across the face with such force that she fell to the ground. Several bystanders were present but did not intervene. The video shows the woman speaking in English and the rider responding in Kannada.

Bengaluru @rapidobikeapp bike rider slaps customer as she allegedly questions him over rash driving and jumping signal

Lady falls to the ground after Rapido rider slaps her hard pic.twitter.com/eM4aec1NzW — nikesh singh (@nikeshs86) June 16, 2025

Read Also | Sonam Raghuwanshi Seen Trekking With Husband Raja in Meghalaya Hours Before His Murder (Watch Video)

Initially, the woman was hesitant to file a complaint. However, after being persuaded by officers, she registered a non-cognizable report. Police officials said they are considering converting the case into a formal FIR due to public pressure and the video’s wide circulation.

This incident comes months after a similar case in September 2024. An Ola auto driver in Bengaluru assaulted a woman after she cancelled her ride. The driver was later arrested for assault.