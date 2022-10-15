Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight diverted back to Mumbai after bird hit

New Delhi, Oct 15 A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight diverted back to Mumbai due to a bird hit. The airline said that the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1103 flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru on October 14 diverted back to Mumbai due to odour in the cabin resulting from a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and all passengers were deboarded. The aircraft was positioned for a detailed inspection and has now returned to service. Our customer service team assisted the passengers and arrangements were made to accommodate their journeys. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," said an Akasa Air spokesperson.

"At Akasa Air, passenger safety and comfort is our highest priority and our crew followed all the protocols as per our operating procedures," he added.

After the completion of two months of operations, Akasa Air revently established Delhi as the sixth destination on its network and inaugurated its first flight on the Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Ahmedabad routes on October 7. The airline also announced 'Pets-on-Board', a pet-friendly service in line with its commitment to create an inclusive travel experience.

Akasa Air has been progressively expanding its network across the country in a phased approach with a commitment towards making travel accessible in India through the introduction of routes in Tier 2 and 3 cities. The company recently received its sixth aircraft and is expected to have a fleet size of 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023. Over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72.

