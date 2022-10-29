Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight lands at Delhi airport after reported sparks

An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore on Friday experienced an engine stall during take-off roll and landed at Delhi airport.

According to the official press statement, the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate plane is being arranged to operate the flight.

According to an Indigo official, another aircraft is being arranged for the operation.

"All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft," said an Indigo official.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

