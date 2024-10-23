Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Killed, Several Feared Trapped; Chilling CCTV Footage of Incident Emerges

At least five people were killed, and many are still trapped under the debris from a collapsed under-construction building in the Horamavu Agara area in the eastern part of Bengaluru on Tuesday, October 22. NDRF, SDRF and fire brigade teams are at the collapse site, carrying out an extensive overnight search.

"So far 5 bodies have been recovered. 5 people are injured, and 4 of them have been admitted to North Hospital and another one to Hosmat Hospital," said DCP East.

According to reports, 17 people were rescued from the site by Wednesday morning. According to the latest reports, the rescue teams continued to work amid heavy rainfall in the area, which was also one reason for the building's collapse.

CCTV Video Shows Under-Construction Building in Bengaluru Collapse Like a Pack of Cards

One worker was killed in the building collapse that occurred in Babusapalya, #Bengaluru on Tuesday amid rains. 14 were rescued. Five are still missing. pic.twitter.com/T2n8s3b9jO — Yamini Chincholi (@YaminiChincholi) October 22, 2024

CCTV footage of a building collapse has emerged on social media. The video captures the chilling movement as the under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday. The video shows the building fold like a pack of cards and fall forward to the ground in a matter of seconds, while chaos can be heard clearly in the viral video.

Dog Squad Joins Rescue Operation

#WATCH | Karnataka: Dog squad joins rescue operation at the site of the collapse of an under-construction building in the Horamavu Agara area in the eastern part of Bengaluru. The collapse occurred yesterday. At least one death has been reported. pic.twitter.com/e59US74oaE — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy DK Shivakumar made some personal phone calls to the jurisdictional DCP Devaraj and urged for updates about the incident. The CM and Dy CM were briefed about the tragedy and rescue operations.