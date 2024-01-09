Bengaluru CEO Arrested for Allegedly Murdering 4-Year-Old Son in Goa

A 39-year-old Bengaluru-based CEO, Suchana Seth, was booked Monday by Goa Police for the alleged murder of her 4-year-old son at a Candolim service apartment. Police suspect foul play after finding inconsistencies in her statements and a bloodstain in the room she occupied with her son.

Seth checked into Room 404 of Hotel Sol Banyan Grande on Saturday with her son. On Monday morning, she left without the child, raising concerns among hotel staff who discovered the bloodstain. They alerted the management, who then contacted Calangute Police at 11am.

According to a report of TOI, Police said after committing the murder, Suchana left for Bengaluru in a taxi with the body of her son in a bag. Currently, she is detained at Aimangala police station in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.

We registered a murder case against Suchana Seth, founder and CEO, confirmed Calangute Police Inspector Paresh Naik. Initial investigations revealed Seth told hotel staff she was leaving her son with a friend in Fatorda. The address she provided turned out to be false. Police then tracked the taxi she hired, which, unbeknownst to her, was directed to Aimangala Police Station in Karnataka. A bag found in the taxi contained the body of the young boy, Naik said.

The Calangute police team has left for Karnataka to take custody of Seth. We will arrest her, seek transit remand, and bring her to Goa for further investigation, Naik added.